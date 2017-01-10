MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 01/10/17

Sessions answers question about desegregation of schools

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., a member of the Judiciary Committee, grills Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., during his confirmation hearing for Attorney General. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WATCH LIVE: Senate hearing for AG nominee Sessions
Maddow: Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees
15 hours 53 min ago
Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
20 hours 16 min ago
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the job since '57
16 hours 25 min ago
Sen. Booker: 'Necessary to speak out against' Sessions
19 hours 2 min ago
Protests target Trump's controversial AG nominee
Maddow: Obama presidency ending without a bang?
What to expect from Sessions confirmation hearing
McCain: I'll work with Trump but won't 'compromise' views
MaddowBlog: Trump’s lies start to pile up on Russia hack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL