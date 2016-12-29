MSNBC Live 12/29/16

Senior official: Russian sanctions imminent

NBC's Ron Allen and Hans Nichols discuss the possible sanctions that the U.S. is expected to announce against Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
40 min 27 sec ago
US unveils new sanctions against Russia
48 min 49 sec ago
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
15 hours 45 min ago
U.S. to retaliate for alleged Russian hack
4 hours 16 min ago
Trump contradicts himself on transition
18 hours 34 min ago
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
MaddowBlog: Trump has new response to Russia hack
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working
Trump wants to pen own inaugural speech

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL