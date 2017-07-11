MSNBC Live 07/11/17

Senators Express Concern Over Trump Jr., Russian Lawyer Meeting

Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain tell NBC’s Kasie Hunt that the story and responses will continue to evolve, while Senator Tim Kaine suggests the meeting may launch a potential treason investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

1 hour 45 min ago
Morning Joe: 'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
6 hours 43 min ago
Trump adviser calls Trump Jr. controversy: 'massive nothing burger'
3 hours 33 min ago
Trump Jr. meeting raises question: Is collusion even a crime?
Schiff: Don Jr.'s tweets 'don't inspire a lot of confidence'
4 hours 31 min ago
Lawyers: Trump had no knowledge of son's meeting
Maddow: Trump collusion questions are getting more specific
Schiff: Trump Jr. meeting key in 2016 hacking timeline
NYT: E-mail told Trump Jr. of Russian gov't. campaign help
Bush ethics lawyer on Trump Jr.: This may be treasonous

