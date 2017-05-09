Andrea Mitchell Reports 05/09/17

Senate Republicans Hold ‘Task Force’ Meeting on Health Care

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell gathered with 12 other Senate Republicans to discuss Medicaid expansion and coverage of pre-existing conditions. Bill Kristol and Stephanie Cutter weigh on the Senate’s next steps. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Democrats look to supplant Republicans avoiding town halls
15 hours 28 min ago
New Flynn revelations exposed during Yates hearing
19 hours 16 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Don't have clear evidence of Trump-Russia collusion but 'getting closer'
6 hours 14 min ago
Condoleezza Rice: Putin focused on 'punishing' Clinton
5 hours 58 min ago
Chris Hayes: Two big GOP lies on health care
16 hours 41 min ago
Why did Trump wait 18 days to fire Flynn?
Maddow: Sally Yates message 'extraordinary'
Kushner family biz deal raises ethics questions
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
Schiff: Unanswered questions on Trump, Flynn and Russia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL