MSNBC Live 06/26/17

Senate Releases Revised GOP Health Care Bill

NBC’s Kasie Hunt reports on the impact of Monday’s revisions to the Senate health care bill, and whether the changes will sway any reluctant Republicans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Supreme Court reinstates much of Trump’s travel ban, will hear case in Fall
MaddowBlog: SCOTUS opens the door to Trump's troubled ban
3 hours 54 min ago
Joe: You've got a mean, non-conservative bill
9 hours 49 min ago
Franken: This health bill is worse than mean; it's cruel
7 hours 16 min ago
FEC commissioner: Feds must act on Russia meddling
22 hours 5 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
Most leaks are 'perfectly legal'
Why the Congressional Black Caucus declined a WH meeting
Will Senate Republicans pass their healthcare bill?
GOP health bill breaks Trump’s promise to lower deductibles

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL