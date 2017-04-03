04/03/17

Senate Minority Whip: 'We have to make a stand' with SCOTUS...

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Il., Senate Minority Whip, says that filibustering President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is as much about principles as it is about the specific nominee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Blumenthal: Gorsuch will be a swing vote

