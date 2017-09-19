09/19/17

Senate Cancels Meeting With Trump Attorney

Michael Cohen says he didn't ask for today's meeting to be canceled and he looks forward to eventually giving Senators all the information they seek. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump threatens to 'destroy' North Korea and 'Rocket Man'
Manafort reportedly told he would be indicted
18 hours 41 min ago
Joe on 10 years: We can't thank you all enough
6 hours 48 min ago
Why the latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is the worst yet
19 hours 10 min ago
Manafort wiretapped under secret court orders: NYT
17 hours 41 min ago
Iran President: 'No one will trust' US if Trump ends nuke deal
Morning Joe celebrates 10 years together
Trump Jr. will testify publicly 'this fall,' Senator says
O'Reilly on sexual harassment claims: 'This was a hit job'
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant

