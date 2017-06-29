Andrea Mitchell Reports 06/29/17

Sen. Susan Collins: 'Health Care Bill Needs a Major Overhaul'

Sen. Susan Collins talks with NBC's Andrea Mitchell about health care and the Senate's investigation into Russian's interference in the presidential election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Congress reacts to Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ tweets
Gary Cohn: 'We can't solve every issue in health care bill'
5 hours 48 min ago
Senate GOP consider keeping some health care tax on wealthy
Sen. Collins: 'Health care bill needs a major overhaul'
3 hours 6 min ago
Rand Paul: Medicaid is not being taken away
6 hours 35 min ago
Trump aims Twitter attack on Morning Joe hosts
Maddow: GOP already working to discredit Russia probe
Health care gets low approval in new polling
Scientist says EPA asked her to change testimony to Congress
GOP Sen. on health bill: 'I didn't come here to hurt people'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL