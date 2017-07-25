MSNBC Live 07/25/17

Sen. Sanders: Trump 'Very Unfit' to be President

Sen. Bernie Sanders says the health care bill needs to be defeated and sent back to committee. He also said it was "outrageous" for the president to give a political speech at the boy scout jamboree. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

