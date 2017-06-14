Morning Joe 06/14/17

Sen. Rand Paul Recounts Alexandria Shooting of Rep. Scalise

Senator Rand Paul discusses what he experienced at the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia where the shooting occurred. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

