MSNBC Live 01/06/17

Sen. Nelson: Airport gunman carrying military ID

Senator Bill Nelson, D - Florida, reacts to the mass shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport, and provides additional details on the incident. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Florida Sen. Nelson: Airport gunman carrying military ID
2 hours 52 min ago
Report: Russia tried to help Trump by hurting Clinton
Witness: 'He was shooting people in the head'
3 hours 11 min ago
Eyewitness: Shooter was 'quiet the whole time'
3 hours 4 min ago
Greta Van Susteren to begin show on MSNBC
19 hours 33 min ago
Kerry: My 'inner Joe Biden' will come out after Jan 20
The legacy of Michelle Obama
Trump tweets about 'Apprentice' before intel meeting
Biden on Trump's tweets: 'Grow up, Donald'
Fmr. CIA Dir. Hayden 'stunned' on Trump's intel skepticism

