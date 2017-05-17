MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 05/17/17

Sen. Manchin says Probe Into Trump/Comey 'Not a Witch Hunt'

Joe Manchin, D-W.V., tells MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that lawmakers have to see James Comey's memo on his meeting with President Trump, adding "I’m not going to condemn or convict. It’s not a witch-hunt." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

