MSNBC Live 08/21/17

Sen. King: Trump 'Should Stop Tweeting'

Senator Angus King, of Maine, discusses Trump latest actions regarding Charlottesville and how the President should stop tweeting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Collins: 'Too difficult to say' if Trump will be 2020 nominee
1 hour 25 min ago
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
5 hours 19 min ago
MaddowBlog: WH aide: 'You have no idea how much crazy stuff we kill'
1 hour 44 min ago
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
5 hours 42 min ago
Sen. King: Trump 'should stop tweeting'
58 min 30 sec ago
Watch the total solar eclipse live here
The gender pay gap: fact or fiction?
Will Bannon's departure bring order to the White House?
Ellison: Protesters show U.S. values when Trump doesn't
Rep. Cohen: Trump makes Nixon look 'sane'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL