The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/25/17

Sen. John McCain Reacts to Arpaio Pardon

Brian Williams shares a statement for Sen. John McCain in reaction to President Trump's pardon of former sheriff Joe Arpaio. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
3 hours 37 min ago
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4, hurtles toward Texas
Sebastian Gorka resigns as special assistant to Trump
3 hours 13 min ago
Rep. Gallego: 'Trump is a racist and he's pardoning another racist'
2 hours 12 min ago
NBC: Mueller issues new subpoenas to Manafort associates
5 hours 46 min ago
Matthews: The Special Counsel is gaining speed
WSJ: Special counsel looks at role Flynn played
Cohn: Trump admin. can 'do better' to stand up to Neo-Nazis
WH likely to end DACA immigration program
Texas Gov.: Undocumented will not have to show ID for Hurricane relief

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL