MTP Daily 06/05/17

Sen. Inhofe: 'Good Idea' for U.S. to Leave Climate Agreement

Sen. James Inhofe defends Pres. Trump's decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord and predicts it will be a good move for American businesses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump goes after London mayor following terror attack
1 hour 18 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia: 'Inconceivable' that Putin didn't know Flynn
3 hours 31 min ago
GOP Sen: 'Good idea' for U.S. to leave climate agreement
1 hour 3 min ago
Joe: Trump is undermining himself with London tweets
12 hours 20 min ago
Trump's tweet undercuts his DOJ lawyers: Ex-Asst. US Atty
8 hours 14 min ago
Trump reignites the debate over a US travel ban
What is driving recent wave of UK attacks?
Trump 'doesn't really believe' birtherism: Fmr. Kushner aide
Waters: I'm calling for the impeachment of this president
MaddowBlog: White House ethics waivers prove 'drain the swamp' a scam

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL