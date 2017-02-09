MSNBC Live 02/09/17

Sen. Hoeven talks Trump's SCOTUS pick

Senator John Hoeven, R - North Dakota, joins to discuss the White House's statement that President Trump will continue to "speak his mind," and comments on Trump's SCOTUS nominee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump intimidating Nordstrom is 'inappropriate'
3 hours 37 min ago
Schumer: GOP 'lost their cool' over King letter
18 hours 47 min ago
Republican actions on race are no accident
19 hours 16 min ago
Mika: Warren could be a nightmare for GOP in '20
9 hours 38 min ago
Schumer slams Gorsuch 'weak' condemnation of Trump
18 hours 50 min ago
Sen. Schumer: Sessions 'doesn't belong' in AG office
Joe: 'Presidents do not speak this way'
Sen. Wyden: Gorsuch's comments a 'stunning development'
Maddow: Trump loses case to cover Jr's failure
How can the Democrats make their case?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL