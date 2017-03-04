MSNBC Live 03/04/17

Sen. Graham weighs in on Trump 'wire-tapping' claims

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC, weighed in on claims that former President Obama tapped into Trump Tower. MSNBC Political Analyst and host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Hugh Hewitt joins. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
6 hours 23 min ago
Could Russia be after something?
2 hours 42 min ago
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
4 hours 53 min ago
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
16 hours 50 min ago
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?
Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
Sessions to amend Senate confirmation testimony
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL