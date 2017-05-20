MSNBC Live 05/20/17

Sen. Durbin: "There will be a day of reckoning" for Trump

Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL, says that upon his return, President Trump will have to confront the swirling accusations that have arisen since he boarded Air Force One on Friday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump gets royal treatment in Saudi Arabia
6 hours 27 min ago
U.S.-Saudi Arabia sign immediate $110B arms deal
Sen. Durbin: 'There will be a day of reckoning' for Trump
1 hour 22 min ago
How might Trump try to end Russia investigation?
17 hours 41 min ago
Maddow: Giant contradiction in Comey firing story
17 hours 8 min ago
Rep. Yarmuth: Slow down on impeachment
5 hours 40 min ago
Watergate lawyer: Obstruction of justice evidence 'overwhelming'
Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
Trump told his tweets could pose legal problem
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL