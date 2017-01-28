MSNBC Live 01/28/17

Sen. Duckworth on immigration order stay

Senator Tammy Duckworth, D - Illinois, joins MSNBC's Richard Lui to comment on the emergency stay granted on Saturday night on an immigration executive order from President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

