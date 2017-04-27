Andrea Mitchell Reports 04/27/17

Sen. Cory Gardner Speaks about NAFTA and Mike Flynn

Sen. Cory Gardner was on MSNBC and said he supports NAFTA. On the topic of Mike Flynn, Gardner is unclear why the White House isn't releasing documents necessary for a full investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

