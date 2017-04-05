MSNBC Live 04/05/17

Sen. Coons: 'Not a good week for the Senate'

Senator Chris Coons, D - Delaware, talks to MSNBC's Ali Velshi about opposing Neil Gorsuch, and explains why he isn't optimistic about the future if a "nuclear" option is involved. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

