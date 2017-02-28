MSNBC Live 02/28/17

Sen. Cardin: Navy SEAL's death is Trump's responsibility

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reacts to President Trump's comment about his generals that "they lost" Navy SEAL Ryan Owens in a Yemen raid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him strong

