Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/09/17

Sen. Blumenthal debunks meeting with Gorsuch

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, tells NBC’s Andrea Mitchell that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch finds Trump’s judiciary criticism “disheartening” and “demoralizing.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump intimidating Nordstrom is 'inappropriate'
2 hours 9 min ago
Schumer: GOP 'lost their cool' over King letter
17 hours 18 min ago
Republican actions on race are no accident
17 hours 47 min ago
Mika: Warren could be a nightmare for GOP in '20
8 hours 9 min ago
Schumer slams Gorsuch 'weak' condemnation of Trump
17 hours 22 min ago
Sen. Schumer: Sessions 'doesn't belong' in AG office
Joe: 'Presidents do not speak this way'
Sen. Wyden: Gorsuch's comments a 'stunning development'
Maddow: Trump loses case to cover Jr's failure
How can the Democrats make their case?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL