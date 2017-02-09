MSNBC Live 02/09/17

Sen. Baldwin on Judge Gorsuch's comments

Sen. Tammy Baldwin shares her thoughts on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. She also discusses her concerns with some of his rulings. Baldwin then talks about the DeVos confirmation process. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

