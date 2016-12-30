MSNBC Live 12/30/16

Security measures heightened ahead of NYE celebrations

Countries around the world are tightening their security measures ahead of New Years Eve celebrations. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports from Italy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
8 hours 33 min ago
Faith leaders urging Trump to reject extremism
3 hours 51 min ago
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
4 hours 57 min ago
What foreign leaders know about Trump
16 hours 52 min ago
Morning Joe looks to 2017 in three words
7 hours 38 min ago
Inside the interrogation of Saddam Hussein
Putin rejects retaliation calls over hacking sanctions
The woman helping to reset GOP gerrymandering
Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL