07/11/17

Sebastian Gorka on Trump Jr. Controversy: 'Massive Nothing...

Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, told MNSBC's Stephanie Ruhle that the controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian attorney is a "massive nothing burger." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russian Lawyer says she didn't have info that Trump Jr. wanted
Morning Joe: 'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
5 hours 15 min ago
Trump Jr. meeting raises question: Is collusion even a crime?
Schiff: Don Jr.'s tweets 'don't inspire a lot of confidence'
3 hours 4 min ago
Lawyers: Trump had no knowledge of son's meeting
11 hours 50 min ago
Maddow: Trump collusion questions are getting more specific
Schiff: Trump Jr. meeting key in 2016 hacking timeline
NYT: E-mail told Trump Jr. of Russian gov't. campaign help
Bush ethics lawyer on Trump Jr.: This may be treasonous
President Trump, the pageant, the pop star, and Putin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL