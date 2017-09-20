09/20/17

Search Continues for Dozens of Missing School Children After...

NBC's Steven Patterson reports from Mexico as the search continues for dozens of children missing after school collapse in Mexico earthquake. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Cassidy responds to Kimmel, says bill meets his 'test'
7 hours 42 min ago
Search continues for dozens of missing school children after quake
5 hours 15 min ago
Maddow: Trump reportedly paying legal bills with donations
19 hours 26 min ago
Susan Rice on Trump's UN speech: 'Inappropriate and over-the-top'
3 hours 45 min ago
Jimmy Kimmel: Cassidy lied to my face about healthcare
18 hours 7 min ago
Joe: GOP once again trying to pass a terrible bill
Deadly hurricane bears down on Puerto Rico
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds had him wiretapped
Maddow: Trump joins list of unhinged speakers at UN
Joe asks Sec. Kerry: 'Is it Kerry 2020?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL