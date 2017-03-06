MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 03/06/17

SCOTUS rejects appeal in transgender student case

The Supreme Court on Monday handed a case involving Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen who sued a school district over bathroom access, back down to a lower court. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

What to expect in Trump’s new immigration order
3 hours 51 sec ago
Trump makes unconfirmed claims of campaign surveillance
4 hours 24 min ago
Analysis: Does Obama have grounds to sue Trump for libel?
N. Korea fires banned ballistic missiles into Japanese waters
How prepared is U.S. for North Korea threat?
2 hours 38 min ago
FBI asks DOJ to publicly refute Trump wiretap claim
Former DNI chief: 'I can deny' wiretap of Trump Tower
WH calls for Congress to investigate wiretapping claims
Will Selma native Sessions protect voting rights?
Keystone Pipeline won't have to use U.S. steel

