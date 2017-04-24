Morning Joe 04/24/17

Schumer’s Advice Trump: ‘Start Keeping Some of Your Promises’

Senate Minority Leader Schumer talks with Joe and Mika about the president’s first 100 days, and whether he can still work with the president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schumer to Trump: 'Start keeping some of your promises'
2 hours 57 min ago
Republican lawmaker: 'I don't think we'll have a shutdown'
3 hours 13 min ago
Trump's approval rating slips to record lows
1 day 21 min ago
Le Pen, Macron to face off in French election
19 hours 9 min ago
Trump win predictor pens guide to impeachment
23 hours 48 min ago
Phelps makes waves with new water campaign
Is the Democratic 'unity tour' tearing the party apart?
Trump will hold rally instead of attending WHCD
Bill Nye: 'Science is political'
Rep. Lieu: 'Buy American Act' does nothing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL