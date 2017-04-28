MSNBC Live 04/28/17

Schumer: 100 Days In, Trump Not a Great Negotiator

In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Kasie Hunt, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Trump has had “100 days of broken promises” and has not followed through with his populist campaign messages. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

