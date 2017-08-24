Andrea Mitchell Reports 08/24/17

Schiff: Important claims in 'dossier' backed up by public...

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intel. Committee, discusses the controversial 'Trump dossier' with Andrea Mitchell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two Trumps
7 hours 19 min ago
Maddow: Trump dossier testimony could be made public
16 hours 19 min ago
Texas ranchers react to Trump's border wall
2 hours 41 min ago
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House
5 hours 36 min ago
Charities stage mass exodus from Mar-a-Lago
1 hour 33 min ago
Who's paying for the Wall? Trump now says taxpayers
WH finalizing guidance on transgender military ban
Winter is coming for the GOP: Dem. says
Lawrence: Trump's 'Jekyll and Hyde' week
Intel officials worry about Trump having access to nukes

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL