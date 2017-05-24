MSNBC Live 05/24/17

Schiff Confirms House Intel Will Also Subpoena Flynn

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, tells NBC’s Kasie Hunt why his committee is joining the Senate in issuing a subpoena for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

