MSNBC Live 08/26/17

Rockport, TX Mayor: 'Widespread devastation' in the wake of...

Mayor CJ Wax said there is 'widespread devastation' in his city after Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump's stormy Friday: Pardons Arpaio, bans trans troops
3 hours 18 min ago
Mayor of coastal TX town says 'widespread devastation' after Harvey
1 hour 14 min ago
'No one is above the law': McCain reacts to Arpaio pardon
13 hours 3 min ago
Sebastian Gorka resigns as special assistant to Trump
15 hours 28 min ago
With pardon pen, Trump sends message to Mueller
14 hours 11 min ago
Rep. Gallego: 'Trump is a racist ... pardoning another racist'
Hurricane Harvey winds whip reporters on camera
Schiff: Trump abuses pardon as political instrument
Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Texas family decides to ride out Harvey at home

