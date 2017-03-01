MSNBC Live 03/01/17

Robby Mook: Fawning over Trump's behavior at address excessive

Former Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook says it’s excessive to praise President Trump for not being erratic and sticking to the teleprompter during his joint address to Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika to VP Pence: Is the war on the media over?
Goodwin: Trump should use a fake Twitter account when angry
3 hours 37 min ago
Maher: Disconnect between Trump's rhetoric and reality
16 hours 9 min ago
Fmr. Defense Secy says Russia probe must be credible
3 hours 52 min ago
DREAMer says after Trump's speech 'the fear is still there'
5 hours 48 min ago
Why VP Pence says 'it was a great night for America'
9 hours 40 min ago
Schumer: We'll see no plan on immigration, mark my words
8 hours 40 min ago
Michael Moore on why 'we are living in added chapter of '1984''
McCaskill: I hope last night was a new beginning
7 hours 21 min ago
Maddow: Trump disconnected from his own policies as president

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL