02/01/17

Road to Trump SCOTUS nominee, Neil Gorsuch

Independent Journal Review's Chief Content Officer Benny Johnson scooped that President Trump would nominate Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Johnson takes us behind the scenes of this decision. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

De Blasio: If we take Trump too lightly, we will regret it
6 hours 54 min ago
Female Dems plan more political engagement: poll
5 hours 32 min ago
Will the GOP go 'nuclear'?
Mark Cuban: Trump sets the bar low
4 hours 53 min ago
Maddow: Gorsuch not a typical nihilist Trump nom
17 hours 16 min ago
Bruni: DeVos came off like a rank amateur in hearings
'We have no country and no home'
Government employees stand up to Trump
Christie defends Trump: 'This is not a Muslim Ban'
