MSNBC Live 02/03/17

Richardson: We should turn to diplomacy on Iran

Former Governor Bill Richardson, D - New Mexico, discusses the Trump administration's new sanctions against Iran that were announced on Friday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
1 hour 50 min ago
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban
Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'
1 hour 46 min ago
Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
20 hours 15 min ago
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
16 hours 16 min ago
Trump to roll back financial regulations
Lawmakers work to smooth U.S.-Australia relationship
How Trump administration has changed two weeks in
Persecution of Putin opposition a test for Tillerson
Maddow: New US era a perilous time for Putin critics

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL