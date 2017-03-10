03/10/17

Revised travel ban: The good and the bad

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-FL, talks to MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson about his thoughts on President Trump’s new travel ban and where Congress should go from here. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for Feb jobs report
3 hours 30 min ago
Rep: Health care bill will be one of "great flip-flops" in history
4 hours 52 min ago
Secy of State continues to be 'elbowed out' of top meetings
4 hours 59 min ago
US added 235,000 jobs in February
4 hours 3 min ago
HHS Secy say Congressional Budget Office is "woefully under performing"
4 hours 18 min ago
Signs of continuing Russia influence in US raise alarm
MSNBC Legal Unit obtains Trump ethics emails
WA AG: We beat travel ban once, we'll do it again
McConnell on Mexico paying for wall: 'Uh, no'
Trump leaves State Department out of Mexico meeting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL