09/21/17

Rescue Efforts To Save Children After Mexico City Earthquake

First responders detail their attempts to save 3 young children that are trapped under rubble after an earthquake struck Mexico City. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: 'We'll be putting more sanctions on North Korea'
Maddow connects the dots from Manafort to Mueller
17 hours 25 min ago
Rescuers detail efforts to save 3 children trapped under rubble
2 hours 41 min ago
Joe & Mika react to FLOTUS cyberbullying speech
5 hours 31 min ago
Health care industry comes out against Obamacare repeal
5 hours 45 min ago
New Russia revelations reach the top of Trump campaign
Did Manafort try to profit from Russia during campaign?
Manafort working against US policy in Iraq
NYT: Mueller requests docs from White House on Trump
Trump cabinet member under fire for $25,000 jet charter

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL