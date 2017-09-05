09/05/17

Republicans Team Up to Protect 'Dreamers'

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) said on MSNBC earlier this afternoon that he will be cosponsoring Rep. Carlos Curbelo’s legislation to protect dreamers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

