MSNBC Live 09/14/17

Republicans Split in Reaction to Trump’s DACA Discussions

House and Senate Republicans are varying in reaction to President Trump’s interactions with Democrats regarding DACA recipients and border security. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti-Clinton rallies
4 hours 41 min ago
Trump: Ryan & McConnell agree with us on DACA
5 hours 2 min ago
Deal or No Deal?: Trump & Dems conflict on DACA deal
7 hours 33 min ago
Maddow: New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
14 hours 44 min ago
Sanders: Medicare for all 'isn't a government takeover'
17 hours 3 min ago
'This is Trump': Franken cautions against DACA projections
15 hours 1 min ago
Why would Mnuchin want gov't plane for honeymoon?
How Russia's virtual crimes leave fingerprints
What happened at dinner? Confusion over DACA deal
Huckabee Sanders calls for journalist to be fired

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL