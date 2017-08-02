08/02/17

Report: Justice Department to Target College Affirmative Action

NBC's Hallie Jackson talks to New York Times reporter Charlie Savage and Deputy Asst. Attorney General Tom DuPree about the Trump Administration seeking to sue schools over affirmative action. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs new Russia sanctions bill
1 hour 34 min ago
Does the president believe the Seth Rich conspiracy?
6 hours 4 min ago
Detective sues Fox News, says he was lured to help Trump
18 hours 8 min ago
Justice Dept. to target college Affirmative Action: NYT
2 hours 4 min ago
Dow hits 22,000 in another record-breaking day for the stock market
Trump reportedly says: 'That White House is a real dump'
Joe: If Gen. Kelly is lied to, he's got to resign
Carville: I'm nothing compared to the 'Mooch'
New evidence of Trump's intent to impede Russia probe?
Lawrence: Trump confusion could hinder GOP tax cuts

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL