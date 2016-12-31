MSNBC Live 12/31/16

Report: Gunman Still Inside Turkey Nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed inside Istanbul's Reina nightclub in what the city's mayor is calling a terror attack. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

At least 35 killed in shooting at Turkey nightclub
President Obama briefed on Turkey attack
1 hour 46 min ago
Singer explains why she quit choir over Trump invite
1 day 5 hours ago
Trump: Happy New Year "to my many enemies"
Russian hacking malware found at Vermont utility
5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
Obama commutes high number of prison sentences
Did Americans see Clinton as hawk or dove?
Are Obama's sanctions too little, too late?
How Hollywood has responded to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL