MSNBC Live 06/01/17

Report: Gunfire, Explosions at Resort in Philippines

Reports of gunfire and explosions at Resorts World in Manila. NBC's Katy Tur interviews a freelance journalist who is on the scene. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey to testify to Senate next Thursday
Did Trump, Kushner and Sessions have a meeting with Russian envoy?
Joe on Comey testimony: 'Not good news for White House'
8 hours 21 min ago
Bill Nye: You can't build a wall around carbon emissions
4 hours 38 min ago
What happens if Trump leaves the Paris Climate Agreement?
Poll: Support for impeachment and Trump's approval rising
Franken asked Comey to look into Sessions-Russia meetings
Biden 2020?: Fmr. VP launches Super Pac
Trump may return Russian compounds: WaPo
Putin: Hackers Don't Affect Election Results

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL