Rep. Zeldin: "Would love" bipartisan healthcare process

Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-NY, responds to various criticisms of the Republican-led Obamacare repeal efforts, such as the "repeal now, replace later" strategy, the tax cut component, and the CBO score. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

