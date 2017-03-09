MSNBC Live 03/09/17

Rep. Waters comments on Russian dossier

Rep. Waters, D-CA, tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi she believes the Russian dossier on Trump should be investigated. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Everybody knows' Trump's phones not tapped
8 hours 57 min ago
Cummings: POTUS “very enthusiastic” on drug price plan
7 hours 7 min ago
McConnell on Mexico paying for wall: 'Uh, no'
4 hours 53 sec ago
GOP congressman shares his concerns on health care
7 hours 20 min ago
Senator says GOP health bill gives 'huge tax' cuts for the rich
7 hours 30 min ago
Maddow: New facts on Russia influence on GOP platform
Lawrence: Trump staff worst in Washington history
Senators ask DOJ for info after Trump's wiretap claim
Cruz dines at White House after bitter 2016 race
Trump weakens State Dept. as Putin would want

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL