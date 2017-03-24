MSNBC Live 03/24/17

Rep. Walsh would be stunned if the AHCA even gets voted on

Representative Joe Walsh, R-IL, comments on the current dynamics within the Republican party regarding their internal dispute over health care reform. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP pulls health care bill from House floor
Nunes backs down from assertion Trump was monitored
Joe: Nunes destroyed reputation for being impartial
9 hours 40 min ago
Majority of Americans oppose GOP plan
9 hours 6 min ago
Russian connections: An act of treason?
17 hours 14 min ago
Joe: Let Congress start renegotiating on health care bill
Sanders: Trump lied about protecting working people
MaddowBlog: WH has some bad advice for women seeking maternity care
Sen. Warner: Massive Russian interference in election
Trump tweets: Freedom Caucus no vote helps P.P.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL