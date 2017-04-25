MSNBC Live 04/25/17

Rep. Tom Cole: More Money on the border is a good thing

Rep. Tom Cole says he supports funding enhanced border security but doesn’t think it should mean sacrificing health care or funding the government ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump compares his high TV ratings to 9/11 coverage
11 hours 13 min ago
Joe: Trump narrowcasting message to small slice of Americans
11 hours 42 min ago
Greta: I’m Outraged Over This Secret UN Vote
22 hours 48 min ago
Anita Hill: Sexual harassment is a cultural problem
4 hours 59 min ago
MaddowBlog: Ivanka Trump's influence reaches new heights
7 hours 32 min ago
GOP Lawmaker: Physical wall not necessary along border
Trump backs off budget standoff over border wall
Maddow: Comey's politics undermines the Russia investigation
Josh Earnest fires back at Ellison's critique of Obama
State Dept. ad promotes Mar-a-Lago to foreign leaders

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL