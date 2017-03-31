MSNBC Live 03/31/17

Rep. Swalwell: 'Innocent people don't ask for immunity'

House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell, D - California, tells NBC News' Kasie Hunt that granting Michael Flynn immunity would be irresponsible. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

