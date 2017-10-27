MSNBC Live 10/27/17

Rep. Speier shares story of sexual harassment in Congress

California Rep. Jackie Spierer shared her #MeToo story on Twitter, saying that she was sexually harassed as an aide in Congress. MSNBC's Chris Jansing explains why the congressional rules on sexual harassment are like the "fox guarding the hen." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

