MSNBC Live 03/24/17

Rep. Speier: 'No Question We Can Improve Obamare'

Should President Trump's health care bill not pass, could Congress work on improving and tweaking existing Obamacare? Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., weighs in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Let Congress start renegotiating on health care bill
5 hours 35 min ago
Majority of Americans oppose GOP plan
4 hours 38 min ago
Russian connections: An act of treason?
12 hours 46 min ago
Sanders: Trump lied about protecting working people
14 hours 22 min ago
Sen. Warner: Massive Russian interference in election
16 hours 30 min ago
Trump tweets: Freedom Caucus no vote helps P.P.
Trump issues ultimatum: Vote Friday or Obamacare stays
Hayes: Trump doesn’t want or care about AHCA
Crowley: GOP ‘at war right now amongst themselves’
Rep. Walker to GOP: ‘Turn in your card’ if you can’t support ACHA

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL